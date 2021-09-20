3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 2 Win

1 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

Since head coach Jon Gruden was hired in 2018, it's never quite felt like Derek Carr's future in Las Vegas was secure.

"The Raiders could be moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, with several team sources sensing a growing frustration with the veteran by the coaching staff," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote in late 2019.

Carr has been nothing short of spectacular in his first two games this season, though, and there should be no doubt that he's the right quarterback for this team. A terrific performance against a strong Steelers defense should prove that Carr's 435-yard outing against the Baltimore Ravens was no fluke.

The Raiders needed Carr to be great with the running game lagging, and he delivered. Carr finished 28-of-37 for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

For those keeping track, this means that Carr is averaging over 400 passing yards per game this season.

Carr and the Raiders were aided by Steelers injuries—Devin Bush (groin) and Joe Haden (groin) both missed the game and T.J. Watt exited with a groin injury. However, this was still a gutsy performance in a hostile environment and a sign that Carr should be in store for a special season.