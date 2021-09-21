Ranking the Top 10 NBA Stars to Build Around for the Next 10 Years

1 of 11

Before we jump into the list, here is a handful of honorable mentions (in alphabetical order by last name) who have solid arguments to make the top 10, along with a sentence or two on why they didn't.

Bam Adebayo: He can be a dominant, versatile defender, but building an offense around him is more difficult.

Deandre Ayton: In the 90s, a player like Ayton would almost certainly make the cut, but setting a center as the cornerstone simply isn't as common anymore. Versatility at all five positions is the current name of the game.

LaMelo Ball: The FiveThirtyEight projections love Ball, but another season or two of evidence would go a long way.

Lonzo Ball: Lonzo checks pretty much every box but "potential lead scorer," but that's an important one if you're looking for the foundation of your franchise.

Bradley Beal: Beal is one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA, but he's 28 and has looked like a liability on defense in recent years.

Devin Booker: This is probably the closest call so far. Booker is like a younger, slightly bigger version of Beal. He's already made the Finals and can score in bunches. Defense is the concern here.

Jaylen Brown: Like Lonzo, Brown checks plenty of boxes. The one he's currently missing is playmaking.

Anthony Edwards: There may be more prognostication at play with Edwards than some of the other honorable mentions. Advanced numbers loathed his rookie season, but he was phenomenal after the All-Star break. As is the case with LaMelo, we just need a little more evidence.

De'Aaron Fox: One of the most underrated finishers in the league, Fox can get to the rim in a hiccup, but his lack of size on defense can present some problems.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: SGA is another close call. He possesses a tantalizing combination of size, playmaking and shooting, but his ceiling feels a tad lower than those in the top 10. There's also no sample in which he's the leading man on a good team.

Rudy Gobert: Gobert is the most dominant defensive player in the NBA. If you have him, you're almost certainly going to be top-five on that end. He's 29, though. And he has to be surrounded by a pretty specific supporting cast to thrive on offense.

Kyrie Irving: On pure talent alone, there haven't been many better on the offensive end than Kyrie. His extensive injury history and age (29) keep him out of the top 10.

Donovan Mitchell: Add Mitchell to the group with Booker and SGA. He's knocking on the door, and plenty could offer strong arguments to put him in the top 10. But based on what we've seen so far, if he's your 2, your perimeter defense could be in trouble.

Ja Morant: Like some of the other smaller guards here, Morant figures to have some issues on defense going forward. And while he's a dynamic driver and passer, his shooting still needs work.

Jamal Murray: Murray looks like he'll be a reliable offensive engine for years to come, but he's not much of a ceiling-raiser on the other end. The torn ACL might add a hint of concern too.

Michael Porter Jr.: On offense, MPJ looked like a 6'10" Klay Thompson last season. He's still a few years away on defense, though. And the concerns over the health of his back are still present, even if he's done a lot to alleviate them over the past two seasons.

All the stars in their 30s: With apologies to Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or any other current star in his 30s, the premise of this list almost eliminates them by itself. If we were looking for the best cornerstones for half a decade, the top 10 would look different.