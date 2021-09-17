2020 NBA Re-Draft: Does LaMelo Ball Leapfrog Anthony Edwards?

0 of 14

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the NBA draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick they made.

It's the nature of the business, but you can't know how wise a selection was until some time passes. You have to see how the player develops his game. You have to see how the team utilizes him within its schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.

For the 2020 draft class, we've now had a year to analyze those factors. That would alter the order if the first round were held again today.

To determine an order for this re-draft, we considered more than a dozen numbers, including rate (think points per game) and cumulative (think total points) catch-all metrics, shooting percentages and per-possession averages for basic indicators like points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Since there's still some looking forward here, FiveThirtyEight's individual player projections and subjectivity also factored in.

One thing you won't see weighted is team need. We aren't going back in time as much as guessing where players would be selected if they were re-drafted now. So, each pick will driven by a best-player-available approach.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at how a 2020 NBA re-draft might shake out.

