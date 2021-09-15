2018 NBA Re-Draft: Who Follows Luka Doncic?

0 of 14

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick they make.

It's the nature of the business, but everyone realizes you can't truly know how smart a selection was until some time has passed. You have to see how the player and his team develop his game and how he's utilized within certain schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.

For the 2018 draft class, we've now had three years to analyze those factors. And that analysis would alter the order if that first round were held today.

In an effort to determine a somewhat objective order for this re-draft, over a dozen numbers were considered, including rate (think points per game) and cumulative (think total points) catch-all metrics, shooting percentages and per-possession averages for basic indicators like points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

But since there's still some looking forward here, FiveThirtyEight's individual player projections and a dash of subjectivity were also given consideration.

One thing you won't see weighted, however, is team need. We're not going back in time as much as guessing where players would be selected if they were re-drafted now. So, each pick will be driven by a "best player available" approach.

So, with all that in mind, let's take a look at how a 2018 re-draft might shake out.

