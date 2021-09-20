UFC 266: Previewing Volkanovski-Ortega and the Rest of the Card

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Yes, Dana White, this card is nothing if not deep.

Two title bouts involving claimants ranked fourth and second on the men's and women's pound-for-pound lists, respectively. A rematch between a pair of MMA pioneers whose first bout occurred 17 years ago.

Not to mention two more bouts including four more fighters ranked from first to sixth in their divisions.

That's what's on the agenda at UFC 266, the promotion's 10th pay-per-view show of the year whose five-fight main card will go off on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As for the specifics, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will face No. 2 Brian Ortega in the main event alongside another championship match between women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and No. 3 challenger Lauren Murphy in the co-main position.

In the third spot, former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, who turned 39 in March, will face Nick Diaz, the main who beat him by second-round KO at UFC 47—precisely 6,385 days before the second go-round.

The return bout is set for five rounds, just the second non-title, non-main event at the title distance.

"Our skills have evolved so much since that time," Lawler told MMA Fighting. "But, obviously, the fans are excited. This is a fight and he’s a big name, so I’ve been training hard. It feels a little different to the extent that I’m doing extra. What I mean by extra is that, at this age, it takes a lot for me to take a fight.

"I’m not just gonna fight anybody, because it’s taking time away from my family and you have to be a little selfish, spend a lot of time on yourself in training. He’s definitely a guy and a name that’s getting me up and into the gym every day."

The show's other 11 bouts include myriad up-and-comers, familiar veterans and others simply hoping to boost their profiles for the next time around.

The B/R combat sports team perused the remaining menu and identified a few of the tastier highlights.

UFC 266 Main Card (PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 266 Preliminary Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales