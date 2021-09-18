The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 192

0 of 6

Handout/Getty Images

Into every crowded sports day, a little UFC must fall.

The mixed martial arts conglomerate waded into a full roster of stretch-drive baseball and early-season college football to produce its nearly weekly Saturday night show from the Apex in Las Vegas.

In fact, a full slate of 14 bouts was on the agenda in the Nevada desert, including an appearance from former light heavyweight title challenger—and current No. 6 contender—Anthony Smith.

The 33-year-old Texas native was matched with No. 11 contender Ryan Spann in the main event.

And as is the norm, the final card didn't exactly resemble what was planned.

Lightweight veteran Jim Miller was set to fight for the 50th time in a pro career that stretches back to 2005, but he was nixed due to COVID-19 protocols and replaced by Cameron VanCamp against Nikolas Motta. But that fight never went off either after it was removed from the card due to injury, according to the UFC.

Another would-be lightweight duel between Dakota Bush and Rongzhu was ditched by COVID-19 protocols, too, leaving Bush to be replaced by Brandon Jenkins. The 29-year-old had finished 13 of his 15 victories, but he was on the receiving end of a third-round TKO this time around.

Brandon Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping worked the scaled-down broadcast table for ESPN while teammate Heidi Androl covered the rest of the room for breaking news and features. Meanwhile, the B/R combat sports team was looking on as well to put together a definitive list of the show's real winners and losers.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a comment or two of your own.