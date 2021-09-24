WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24September 24, 2021
Just before WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was set to be a big night for an even bigger show to come.
King Nakamura was set for a rematch against the former WWE intercontinental champion Apollo Crews. Given how physical and intense this rivalry has grown, this was certain to be their most must-see match to date with gold on the line.
Liv Morgan has always been a fighter, and she gladly accepted a match just before her important pay-per-view clash with Carmella. She would fight Zelina Vega, a wily and unpredictable veteran in desperate need of a win.
Happy Corbin has been on a high like no other since he won big in Las Vegas. In celebrate, he set September 24 as the date of the world premiere of his new talk show "Happy Talk". He had no guest announced, but Kevin Owens was certain to be watching closely after Corbin recently laid him out.
With Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair on the docket for Sunday, it was certain that all four Superstars would appear in some form on WWE SmackDown.
This show had some promise from the outset as well as plenty that was expected with Extreme Rules around the corner. This show needed to deliver.
Bianca Belair Lays Out Becky Lynch Ahead of Extreme Rules
Becky Lynch opened the show as a video package was shown of what she did to Bianca Belair last week. The Man told everyone that The EST had pushed herself into a match where she will be embarrassed and humiliated.
Belair arrived to promise she would win on Sunday. She had no fear that Extreme Rules would not be a repeat of SummerSlam. The EST extended a hand, but The Man slapped her in the face. A fight broke out that ended in the KOD on Lynch.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This promo did not add anything more to the feud, but it did solidify how ready Lynch and Belair are for Sunday. Their chemistry on the mic will hopefully translate easily to the ring.
While The EST is unlikely to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship just yet, she has delivered on the mic every week since losing the gold. She feels all the more like a star in spite of her treatment at SummerSlam.
It is important that she keeps that momentum with or without the win on Sunday. Belair is an absolute star for SmackDown or Raw in the coming year and far beyond.
WWE Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Montez Ford insulted The Usos, which set off Roman Reigns. He demanded Paul Heyman book The Head of the Table versus The Street Profit. He convinced Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to book it.
Apollo Crews cut a pre-taped promo before this match, promising to win. He looked good early, especially after dumping him to the outside. However, the action evened out once Rick Boogs played The Artist's theme to rally him.
Crews hit an impressive Samoan drop for a nearfall. Nakamura answered back and went for the Kinshasa, but the former champion ducked outside. Boogs planted Commander Azeez outside with a suplex, setting the stage for The Artist to catch Crews with an arm-trap pin combination for three.
Result
Nakamura def. Crews by pinfall to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Grade
B
Analysis
If you've seen one Nakamura vs. Crews match, you've more or less seen them all, but this was their best to date. They told a solid story that never took away from either man. The champion only retained by outmaneuvering his younger and cockier opponent.
Boogs stood out near the end as he has in recent weeks. His ability to effortlessly lay out Azeez was impressive. He has truly benefited from his alliance with The Artist. He allows Nakamura's actions to speak for him and gets to stand above top stars in the process.
It is time to move beyond this rivalry. Nakamura needs fresh challengers that hopefully will come with the WWE Draft. Crews could also use a fresh start. He is a good mid-level heel that needs someone that can tell a more compelling story with him.
Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega
Seth Rollins cut a promo backstage on Edge, mocking him for being so seriously hurt that he could not answer his challenge. He still demanded The Rated-R Superstar come out next and tell the world that his career was over at the hands of The Savior.
Liv Morgan happily watched the replay of her work against Carmella last week, which brought out The Most Beautiful Woman in the World to join commentary while sitting atop the announce table. Morgan sent Zelina Vega hard into the turnbuckle.
Carmella left the announce table to check on Vega and distracted Morgan. This allowed Vega to hit a Code Red for the win.
Result
Vega def. Morgan by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
While the action was fine, this was too focused on Carmella posing on the announce table to tell what was happening in the ring. It was also far too short as has been usual of Morgan and Vega matches for a very long time.
In the end, it was all about the result. While Vega needs more wins, this was the worst time to give her one. Morgan has been building momentum for a breakout performance. She did not need to lose her just to put more doubt on her match at Extreme Rules against Carmella.
At the very least, hopefully she will be allowed to win big in her second singles match on pay-per-view.
Happy Talk Ends with a Kevin Owens Beatdown Thanks to Riddick Moss
Happy Corbin showed off his new custom suits before his new talk show. Happy Talk's first guest was Corbin himself. He talked about his great life before turning to laughing at Kevin Owens.
This brought out KO, looking for revenge. However, he never made it to the ring. Riddick Moss attack him from behind, and the two laid out Owens on the steel stairs.
Grade
C
Analysis
The return of Moss was the only surprise here, but it makes sense for Corbin to want some back-up. For as long as he has been on Raw or SmackDown, he has sought out help to solidify him as an underhanded heel.
Most likely forgot about Moss with how long he was out. Hopefully, he will get a chance to make a legitimate mark in this new role. He has potential given his size and strength. Corbin should benefit initially from the support.
Long term, this feud feels beneath KO, who is a former WWE universal champion and was not that long ago pushing Roman Reigns to his limit. It was far more interesting when it seemed like Owens could potentially turn Corbin face for the first time in his career.