WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

Credit: WWE.com

Just before WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was set to be a big night for an even bigger show to come.

King Nakamura was set for a rematch against the former WWE intercontinental champion Apollo Crews. Given how physical and intense this rivalry has grown, this was certain to be their most must-see match to date with gold on the line.

Liv Morgan has always been a fighter, and she gladly accepted a match just before her important pay-per-view clash with Carmella. She would fight Zelina Vega, a wily and unpredictable veteran in desperate need of a win.

Happy Corbin has been on a high like no other since he won big in Las Vegas. In celebrate, he set September 24 as the date of the world premiere of his new talk show "Happy Talk". He had no guest announced, but Kevin Owens was certain to be watching closely after Corbin recently laid him out.

With Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair on the docket for Sunday, it was certain that all four Superstars would appear in some form on WWE SmackDown.

This show had some promise from the outset as well as plenty that was expected with Extreme Rules around the corner. This show needed to deliver.