3 Takeaways from Washington's Week 2 Win

Heinicke finished the game with 336 passing yards and two touchdown passes, but those totals were almost rendered insignificant by the fourth-quarter interception.

To the quarterback's credit, he recovered from his lone major mistake of the night to lead Washington on a game-winning drive.

Heinicke went 6-for-9 in the air on the final drive. One of those incomplete passes was a spike that killed the clock before Hopkins' field goal.

The second-year quarterback did not let the turnover affect his decision-making in the pocket. He used a handful of short passes to carve up the New York defense on that series.

In the first half, Heinicke used a 12-play, 84-yard drive to give Washington the lead prior to halftime. That series occurred directly after the Giants took the lead for the second time on Graham Gano's first of five field goals.

In the second half, the Washington signal-caller answered four of the Giants' five scoring drives with point-producing series of his own.

The best series he had before the final drive came with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. He used a 56-yard pass to J.D. McKissic and a 19-yard touchdown throw to Ricky Seals-Jones to put the Football Team ahead by one.

Heinicke's overall performance was a promising sign for an offense that lost is starter in Week 1. For now, he looks like a decent backup that could help the Football Team stay in contention for the NFC East.

However, he will face tougher tests in the coming weeks. Washington visits the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and takes on the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints before its Week 9 bye.