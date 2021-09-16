Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reactions from September 16

1 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Violent By Design's Rhino and Deaner, accompanied by Eric Young and Joe Doering, sought to reverse their recent fortunes as they battled Decay's Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve. They set themselves up to do that early, working over Steve and cutting him off from his partner.

Steve responded to Deaner biting his fingers, though, by hulking up and mounting a comeback. A misfire between Violent By Design, this time a shot by Deaner to Rhino, allowed the former circus clown to deliver a jumping DDT for the win.

After the match, Young browbeat Rhino for his role in the defeat, only for the Man-Beast to stand up for himself. Deaner attacked, rocking him with a cheap shot. Doering joined in while Young watched. EY buried Rhino under the VBD flag to end the segment.

Result

Decay defeated Violent By Design

Grade

C

Analysis

Decay continued their recent run of success, setting themselves up in tag team title contention, but this was all about the evolution of Violent By Design.

Rhino always felt shoehorned in and with his dismissal from the faction, one has to wonder if Heath is closer to a return. It was the former WWE star disappearing from television due to injury that opened the former ECW champion up to join VBD in the first place.

That Heath's departure was preceded by a backstage beatdown at the hands of VBD only sets the stage for a tag team feud between Doering and Deaner and the reunited team of Rhino and Heath. That feud would bring another tandem to the tag division and give it a secondary program outside the title picture, something that is always appreciated.