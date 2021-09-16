76ers Players Who Will Determine Philly's Ceiling During 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

While superstars technically have the biggest influence of who wins biggest in the NBA, most wouldn't qualify for this exercise. They are too consistently great to be worth mentioning.

Joel Embiid is different. It's not that he's lacking greatness; he was arguably the league's single most dominant player last season. It's that he didn't come close to playing a full season—and he never does.

He missed 21 games in 2020-21 and 22 the year prior. He sat out another 18 contests in 2018-19, missed 19 tilts in 2017-18 and suited up just 31 times during his rookie campaign. In case anyone needs a refresher, that rookie campaign was delayed two full years by injuries.

At this point, some type of injury should probably be expected with Embiid. But the timing and severity of whatever injury arrives will have the greatest sway in the Sixers' success. Right behind it is the big fella's ability to sustain the jump from really good to elite he made last season.