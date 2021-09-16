Knicks Players Who Will Determine NY's Ceiling During 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

RJ Barrett's rookie year was about getting his feet wet as the No. 3 overall pick. His sophomore season was spent building a foundation for what could be a special career.

While the Knicks won't put the cart in front of the horse with Barrett, they had to appreciate his nearly across-the-board gains this past season. His field-goal percentage jumped nearly four full points (44.1, from 40.2). His three-point percentage spiked even higher (40.1, 32.0). He upped his assists (3.0, 2.6) while trimming his turnovers (1.9, 2.2).

Still, Year 3 could determine where he's headed—and whether he can take the Knicks with him.

If he's a good player, the Knicks can be good again. But if he turns into a great one, that's where things get interesting. He needs to unlock quite a bit to get there (finishing, in-between scoring, off-the-dribble shooting, playmaking), and it's probably more likely than not that he won't. Still, he has the highest ceiling of New York's young players, and another big leap could help the Knicks retain their perch in an increasingly competitive conference.