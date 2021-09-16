Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas 1 Month Before 2021-22 Season

1 of 5

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Christian Wood, F Danuel House

Houston Rockets Receive: SG Keon Johnson, C Ivica Zubac, G/F Luke Kennard, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

The Clippers should be on the playoff fringe assuming Kawhi Leonard misses most (if not all) of the regular season with a partially torn ACL. Trading for Wood gives Paul George a true running mate while Leonard recovers and a legit Big 3 for the postseason—a destination the Clippers are far more likely to reach with Wood en tow.

Last year's starting center Serge Ibaka picked up his $9.7 million player option to return to L.A., but the 31-year-old big man had back surgery in June. Leaning on Ibaka to play a full, healthy season is unrealistic given what he's returning from. With Wood as the starting 5 and Ibaka as a reserve, it's far more likely the three-time All-Defensive team member will hold up throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Wood averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and shot 37.4 percent from three last season, giving George, Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe and the rest of L.A.'s guards some frontcourt spacing. House provides more wing defense with Leonard out.

For a Rockets team that's now built around 19-year-old Jalen Green, even Wood (who turns 26 later this month) doesn't fit the timeline, especially with just two years left until he hits unrestricted free agency.

Trading Wood now guarantees the best possible return, one that includes a nice package of young(ish) players in Johnson (19), Zubac (24) and Kennard (25, with four years remaining on his deal) and draft picks in each of the next four years.

Zubac keeps Houston's starting center job warm until Alperen Sengun is ready to take over, Johnson is another high-upside wing for the team to build around and Kennard (44.6 percent from three last season) gives everyone the spacing they need.