3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 1 Win

David Becker/Associated Press

The most exciting show in Las Vegas on Monday was produced by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jon Gruden's team rallied back from a 14-point first-half deficit and had an answer for everything the Baltimore Ravens threw at it over the course of the second half and overtime.

Derek Carr delivered the final blow to the Ravens with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones with three minutes and 38 seconds left in overtime.

Las Vegas got to that point because of its pass-rush that forced a fumble out of Lamar Jackson on Baltimore's lone overtime possession.

Carr and the offense will receive plenty of praise for battling back in the second half and overtime, but they would not have reached that point without the exploits of the defensive front four.