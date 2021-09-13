3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 1 Win

1 of 3

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

When the 49ers traded up before April's draft to secure the No. 3 pick, it was easy to assume that Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure as the starting quarterback was nearing its end. It isn't. Garoppolo remains in charge of the offense (more on that shortly), but San Francisco is willing to get rookie Trey Lance on the field.

Lance opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown strike to Trent Sherfield late in the first quarter. It was Lance's only pass of the day, but he also ran three times in a change-of-pace role.

It's clear that the 49ers will utilize Lance's threat moving forward. Garoppolo, meanwhile, will remain the starter, and the two-QB system will keep opposing defenses off balance.

"Teams have not fully caught up to it yet, and most do not possess the defensive bulk on their roster to do so this year," Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Lance didn't see a ton of action against Detroit, but the Lions were forced to respect his presence for all four quarters.