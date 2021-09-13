3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 1 Win

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It didn't take long for the Kansas City Chiefs to face adversity during the 2021 season. And it didn't take much longer for them to overcome it, either.

After trailing for most of the day Sunday—which included a nine-point deficit with 10 minutes and 24 seconds to go in the fourth quarter—the Chiefs rallied for a 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City never led until Patrick Mahomes threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 7:04 remaining.

The Chiefs held on to take down the Browns in an AFC divisional-round rematch from last season. And just like that time, Kansas City found a way to pull out a close victory at home.

Once again, the Chiefs appear to be an impressive team. Here are three takeaways from their first win of the 2021 campaign.