3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 1 Win

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After finishing in last place in the NFC East in 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles are in first after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Eagles were the only team in their division to win their season-opener, as they rolled to a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a strong debut for Nick Sirianni, who is getting his first opportunity as an NFL head coach with Philadelphia.

Late in the first half, the Eagles led by only one point. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 9-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the second quarter to kick off a run of 25 unanswered points.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' season-opening victory in Atlanta.