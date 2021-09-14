2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 2?

0 of 32

Well, that was something.

The first week of an NFL season often brings surprises—a collision between what we think we know and how things actually play out.

Sure, some things went according to plan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the defense of their Super Bowl title with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was a hard-fought one. The San Francisco 49ers took care of the hapless Detroit Lions. Ditto for the Los Angeles Rams over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

But for every result that was expected, another wasn't. The Houston Texans punched a massive hole in the perception that they are the league's worst team in 2021. The Arizona Cardinals flattened the Titans in Tennessee. And the New Orleans Saints pulled off the shocker of the week with a blowout win over the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville.

A wild week of NFL action shook the league's pecking order to its foundation, sending one team into free fall while shooting others up the ranks.

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered to once again sift through the mayhem and rank all 32 NFL teams from worst to first,

The top two teams remained the same for Week 2. But precious little else did.