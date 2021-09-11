The Real Winners and Losers from the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Card

0 of 7

Three ex-UFC champions. Two former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing kingpins. Snoop Dogg in a "duet" with Marvin Gaye. And the guy who began 2021 as leader of the free world.

Put them all together on a Saturday night in South Florida and you've got yourself an event that'll be recalled far more for pomp, circumstance and logistical chaos than for lingering competitive value.

B/R's combat sports team was in the house for "Triller Fight Club - Legends II," a four-bout pay-per-view show broadcast from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood—a 7,000-seat venue located about 30 miles northwest of Miami's South Beach.

The show was Triller's follow-up to last November's exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., which was among 2020's top PPV events. The sequel was to feature former MMA ace Vitor Belfort against Oscar De La Hoya, but the 48-year-old boxer was stricken with COVID-19 and replaced atop the bill by 58-year-old Evander Holyfield, a two-time Tyson foe who'd last fought in public in 2011.

It was initially set for the Staples Center in Los Angeles but moved across the country during fight week after the California State Athletic Commission balked at sanctioning an event with Holyfield competing.

Additionally, the broadcast was to mark the fight-calling return of longtime HBO stalwart Jim Lampley, who signed a deal with Triller in the spring, but he exited shortly after the announcement that ex-president Donald Trump would be featured on a separate "unfiltered boxing commentary" feed.

Trump worked the mic with son Donald Jr., UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal and ESPN alum Todd Grisham.

Once the PPV was purchased, customers could toggle between English, Spanish and Trump.

Shawn Porter was set to team with Lampley on the main broadcast, but instead worked alongside 50 Cent and Ray Flores.

No specific reason was given for Lampley's departure, though a source told B/R that "(Lampley) still expects to call fights."

All that said, the show did go on and B/R handled its business amid the tumult to put together a definitive list of the night's winners and losers. Click through to see what we came up with and drop a line or two in the comments to let us know what you thought, too.