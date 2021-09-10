WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 10

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

A stirring tribute to America on the eve of September 11 kicked off SmackDown, followed by the arrival of Paul Heyman, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns said he runs New York City and thus, runs MSG. He demanded they acknowledge him, which New York surprisingly did with chants of “Roman!” before Brock Lesnar’s music played and The Beast Incarnate made his first appearance since SummerSlam.

Lesnar came face-to-face with Reigns before cutting Paul Heyman off. “I’ve got a question for you: why didn’t you tell Roman I was going to be at SummerSlam?” An angered Reigns left, leaving Heyman alone with his longtime client. The advocate fired off his intro for Lesnar before The Beast backed him into the ropes. “Before Roman Reigns fires you, accept my challenge.”

Heyman hesitated to grant Lesnar a title match and the former world champion hoisted him on his shoulders for an F-5. Reigns rocked Lesnar with a Superman Punch but Brock caught him in midflight. The Usos tried to make the save but Lesnar flattened them. The most dominant competitor in WWE history stood tall to close out the opening segment.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was the best segment on WWE television all year, if not longer.

The crowd in MSG was red-hot for Lesnar, Heyman was perfect as the slimy manager hedging his bets, and Reigns and The Usos sold the explosiveness of The Beast to perfection. Just a great bit of business that set the stage for the impending title match, furthered the Reigns-Heyman soap opera and teased potential involvement by Lesnar later in the show when The Usos defend their tag titles against The Street Profits.

A beautifully constructed segment that makes the viewer wonder why WWE isn’t capable of presenting television like it with more regularity.