3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 1 Win

Brady turned 44 last month, but he doesn't look it. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP continued to defy time at the start of his 22nd NFL season, as he passed for 379 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Buccaneers to victory.

Not only did Brady's numbers look impressive, so did his arm and the way he moved around the field. At some point, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is going to hang it up. However, there's no reason for him to consider that any time soon with the way he's currently playing.

"There was no doubt that we were going to win the game with him," Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. "It's just who's going to make plays."

Brady wasn't the only offensive veteran to have a big night. Antonio Brown (33 years old) led the team in receiving with five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Rob Gronkowski (32) had eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown and Gronkowski were solid in their first season with the Bucs in 2020, but Thursday night was more reminiscent of the players they were at their peaks. If this is indicative of how they're going to play the rest of the year, Tampa Bay's offense will be more dangerous than initially expected. Because you can sure count on Brady to get them the ball.