What Stipulations Should Be Implemented to WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Matches?

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Previously, WWE Extreme Rules was a pay-per-view where every match had some sort of gimmick or stipulation attached to it. Everything had an interesting twist to it, rather than a series of regular singles bouts.

While the company continues to mark it as "the one night a year WWE goes extreme," not a single match that has been announced has a gimmick attached to it.

Perhaps those stipulations haven't been built to because WWE has been so creatively chaotic that nobody can decide on which gimmicks to go with and a mad rush will ensue ahead of the event on Sept. 26.

In that case, let's toss out some ideas for how to spice up the Extreme Rules 2021 card.