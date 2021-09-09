Ranking the Best Opponents for Nate Diaz's Next UFC Fight

0 of 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When it comes to Nate Diaz, absence most definitely makes the heart grow fonder. The Stockton, California, native who drifts between the UFC welterweight and lightweight divisions has been the picture of inactivity over the last few years, fighting just five times since the beginning of 2016. Yet he's seemingly more popular than ever.

In his last fight, back in June, Diaz experienced a decisive decision loss to top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. That setback pushed him to an ugly 4-6 in his last 10 fights and a less-than-stellar 20-13 overall. Those aren't the kind of grades you rush home to show mom and dad, but that doesn't seem to matter to Diaz fans, either.

Contrary to his prolonged stints of inactivity, and contrary to his unimpressive win-loss record, he remains a deity among his doting supporters, who are always wondering when and more importantly who he'll fight next.

At this stage, those are tough questions to answer, but here are five fights we'd love to see for the ever-popular Californian going forward.