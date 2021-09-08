Free-Agent Contracts Saints Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

LM Otero/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints lack offensive depth going into their Week 1 clash with the Green Bay Packers.

After Alvin Kamara, the options are scant for Jameis Winston to work with in his first game as the team's replacement for Drew Brees.

Michael Thomas is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Latavius Murray was cut on Tuesday and a few players dealt with injuries in the preseason.

Before the Saints take the field in Jacksonville on Sunday, they should explore every option possible on the free-agent market to make Winston feel more comfortable in his debut as the full-time starter.