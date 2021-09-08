Free-Agent Contracts Saints Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Saints Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 8, 2021
The New Orleans Saints lack offensive depth going into their Week 1 clash with the Green Bay Packers.
After Alvin Kamara, the options are scant for Jameis Winston to work with in his first game as the team's replacement for Drew Brees.
Michael Thomas is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Latavius Murray was cut on Tuesday and a few players dealt with injuries in the preseason.
Before the Saints take the field in Jacksonville on Sunday, they should explore every option possible on the free-agent market to make Winston feel more comfortable in his debut as the full-time starter.
RB Devonta Freeman
The Saints could look to bring back Devonta Freeman as a free agent after they cut Murray on Tuesday.
Freeman was part of the cuts made to trim down to the 53-man roster, but he could still have a purpose in the New Orleans offense.
Freeman could help ease the reliance on Kamara in the passing game. He caught 30 or more passes in five of his six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the 2020 campaign with the New York Giants.
The seven-year veteran recently worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, but he lost out on that job to Le'Veon Bell.
With Murray now out of the picture, New Orleans needs to add experience behind Kamara, and it would make sense to add a running back it already has familiarity with.
If Freeman signs with the Saints, he could hop into the squad in Week 1 without many issues since he has a good understanding of the playbook.
WR John Brown
New Orleans' biggest weakness at wide receiver is inexperience.
With Thomas out for at least the first six weeks, the Saints will call on Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith to split the duties of the No. 1 wide receiver.
Chris Hogan, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Deonte Harris and Ty Montgomery are the other wideouts who are currently on the 53-man roster.
John Brown is available after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. He is not the ideal pickup after his disappointing 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, but he could at least provide some valuable experience to a young wide receiver room.
Brown is just two years removed from his second 1,000-yard season with the Bills. He had 458 receiving yards in nine games last season.
If the Saints could squeeze Brown on to the roster, he would form a decent wide receiver trio with Callaway and Smith that may help Winston find more comfort in the passing game as the season goes on.
In the best-case scenario, Thomas will return after the Week 6 bye and most of the wide receiver concerns go away. It would be in the Saints' best interest to prepare for the worst-case situation so they are not caught off guard if Thomas is unable to return in Week 7.
TE Trey Burton
The Saints enter Week 1 in a tough predicament at tight end as well.
Adam Trautman was supposed to be the starter, but he dealt with a leg injury in preseason. Converted wide receiver Juwan Johnson could receive the majority of the snaps against Green Bay.
Even if Johnson impresses, the Saints are at a disadvantage at tight end compared to the other contenders in the NFC.
Adding any type of experience could be vital to the team's early-season success and the continued development of Johnson and Trautman.
Trey Burton, who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, is worth a look in free agency. He caught 28 balls for 250 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.
Burton will not put up incredible numbers, but he could be a solid red-zone target. He has 14 touchdown catches over the last four seasons.
The goal for New Orleans has to be to make Winston feel as comfortable as possible against Green Bay and then in three true road games against Carolina, Washington and New England.
Even if Burton is not the answer, the Saints should explore the tight end market to provide a buffer to help Winston succeed while the young tight ends work into the system.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.