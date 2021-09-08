Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The preseason is in the books, and the "Hard Knocks" crew has packed it up and gone home. All that's left to do for the Dallas Cowboys is to kick off the season Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys finished up the tough task of getting the roster down to 53 players and filling out a practice squad.

But that doesn't mean they are done making moves. An NFL roster is a constantly changing organism, and with lofty expectations this season, the Cowboys should be looking over the available free-agent options to see if there are any ways to improve the roster.

Considering the needs on the roster and the available talent available after all the teams have made their cuts, here's a look at three options worth a look.