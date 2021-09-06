Free-Agent Contracts WFT Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team managed to win the NFC East in 2020 despite its 7-9 record. Now, Washington is looking to make the jump from division champ to legitimate title contender.

The Football Team significantly revamped its passing attack this offseason. It added quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and pass-catchers Adam Humphries, Curtis Samuel and rookie Dyami Brown. With the team returning the bulk of last year's second-ranked defense, Washington could indeed be a contender.

Still, there's time to make a few more roster adjustments before Sunday's opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Football Team cut down its roster to 53 players—along with the rest of the NFL—on Tuesday. However, here are three free agents Washington could consider making room for following the preseason.