Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After Preseason

The New York Giants made some notable strides during the 2020 season. Despite losing star running back Saquon Barkley for the season and getting subpar play from quarterback Daniel Jones, New York remained in the NFC East hunt all the way to the final week.

This was largely thanks to the physical and competitive culture that head coach Joe Jude instilled during the season. Having a defense that ranked 12th overall and ninth in points allowed certainly didn't hurt.

New York took steps to become even more competitive this offseason—like adding pass-catchers Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Kyle Rudolph and rookie Kadarius Toney. While the cutdown to 53 players occurred last week, there's still time to make a few last-minute additions before Week 1.

Here, we'll examine three remaining free agents who the Giants should consider before they take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday.