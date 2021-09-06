The Most Entertaining MLB Players of the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As much as we love numbers in baseball, there is nothing like a breathtaking highlight.

Sure, the name of the game is winning, and every player's goal should be to contribute in such a way. But for the spectator, this is about entertainment and having fun.

Whether your team is competing for a division title, a wild-card spot or planning for the future, the least it owes is to entertain.

Sometimes, this includes doing the splits to avoid being hit by a pitch, just before striking out. Other times, it might mean a dejected starting pitcher throws his belt at an umpire after those awkward foreign-substance checks.

Whatever the case, let's take a look at the most entertaining MLB players with one month left in the regular season.

Keep in mind, these are not necessarily the best players this season. Our lists can be different, especially with so many qualified players.