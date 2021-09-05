College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

0 of 4

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Did you think 2021 would be a normal college football season? That's fine! And also, Week 1 laughed in your face.

On paper, the schedule looked relatively tame. Featured a couple of big games, had plenty of lopsided results, nothing out of the ordinary. But then, #TeamChaos absolutely exploded the afternoon and evening in the best way imaginable.

After Virginia Tech upset North Carolina on Friday night, Montana took down Washington. UCLA upset LSU. Tulane took Oklahoma to the wire, and both Northern Iowa and Fresno State put a scare into Iowa State and Oregon, respectively.

Bleacher Report's college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—assembled to make sense of the day through B/R's first Top 25 of the regular season. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R's Week 1 Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Cincinnati

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

T-9. Oregon

T-9. Notre Dame

11. Penn State

12. USC

13. Iowa

14. Florida

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Texas

17. UCLA

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Utah

21. Wisconsin

22. Arizona State

23. Liberty

24. North Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Washington, UCF, Maryland, TCU