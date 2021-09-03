BIG3 League Championship 2021 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Sam Morris/Getty Images

In just its fourth year, the BIG3 already has its first championship game rematch.

On Saturday, Trilogy will take on 3 Headed Monsters for the title.

These teams went head-to-head for the crown during the league's inaugural season, with Trilogy emerging victorious.

Now, the squad coached by 14-year NBA veteran Stephen Jackson will try to draw from its performance back in 2017 and win it again.

Standing in their way is the team coached by Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who led Trilogy to the championship four years ago. His current team will be looking to avenge that loss to take home the Julius Erving Trophy for the first time.

Here's a look at when and how to watch the BIG3 finale and an early prediction on who gets the ring.

BIG3 Championship Game Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+



Preview, Predictions

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The core members of 3 Headed Monsters still vividly remember losing the chip to Trilogy.

Reggie Evans, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Rashard Lewis want to be the last team standing, but they will have to find a way to change their luck against Trilogy.

In Week 2 of the regular season, 3 Headed Monsters lost to Trilogy 50-43, despite Kevin Murphy exploding for 25 points. What likely kept them from winning the game was the low output from the rest of the squad, with Evans, Abdul-Rauf and Lewis all being held to single digits.

Not surprisingly, it was same off-balanced scoring that led to the team's only other loss of the year in Week 5—a 51-45 defeat to the then-undefeated Triplets.

If they want to get the better of Trilogy, they will need more offensive production from Abdul-Rauf or Lewis.

As for Trilogy, they go as far as leading scorer Jarrett Jack takes them.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jack, who played 13 season in the NBA, averaged 20 points per game on the year and was complemented by healthy contributions from James White and Amir Johnson.

In addition to Jack's 35 points in the team's 50-42 playoff win over Tri-State, White added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson was a rebounding machine with 10.

This will come down to a must-see one-on-one matchup between Murphy and Jack, who have been walking buckets this season.

And while 3 Headed Monsters will pull out all the stops to get over the hump, look for Trilogy to execute down the stretch and win its second BIG3 title.