Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2021 NFL Season Begins

Wade Payne/Associated Press

This potential trade is heavily dependent on one player's health, but these are bold predictions, and we're starting with perhaps the boldest of them all.

The reality is that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is returning from a broken ankle and dealing with a throwing-shoulder injury, could be hampered for an extended period of time.

"He's not fully back. He may not be back all season long," ESPN's Adam Schefter said during a preseason broadcast (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk).

The problem is Dallas doesn't have an experienced veteran as insurance like it did in 2020 when, coincidentally, the Cowboys had current Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton. Dallas has Cooper Rush and recently claimed Will Grier. However, they have just seven games and two starts of regular-season experience between them.

If Prescott gets injured again or performs poorly, the Cowboys' season could be sunk.

This brings us to Foles, who is the No. 3 quarterback on Chicago's depth chart. The Bears are open to moving Foles and may be willing to give him a voice in his destination.

"The Bears will listen on Nick Foles, but I've also long gotten the sense they aren't going to send him somewhere he doesn't want to go," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote.

A return to his home state and a chance to play with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup could be extremely appealing to Foles. Chicago would get something in return for a player it doesn't exactly need. Dallas would get a quarterback with Super Bowl experience to protect against the possibility that Prescott just isn't himself in 2021.