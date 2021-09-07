2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Predictions: Will Anyone Challenge Cade Cunningham?

1 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers C

Odds: +550

In today's NBA, young bigs have needed more time to develop than guards and wings. That pattern may continue with the 215-pound Mobley, who shot 34.9 percent in summer league. The Cavaliers bringing back Jarrett Allen and trading for Lauri Markkanen will also cut into the No. 3 pick's opportunities.

Mobley will still give Cleveland easy baskets, passing, defensive versatility, shot-blocking and flashes of face-up offense that hint at future star potential. Even as a rookie, he'll be one of the few 7-footers who'll be guarding forwards. He'll deliver some eye-opening glimpses of open-floor ball-handling and outside touch.

However, he lacks the physicality to consistently play through contact and win inside battles, and plays in a lineup dominated by Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, so it's unlikely Mobley will put up Rookie of the Year stats.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors SF/PF

Odds: +1300

Barnes' best chance at Rookie of the Year is for coach Nick Nurse to frequently use a small, defensive lineup. Will Barnes get to play with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby? If not, the No. 4 pick will come off the bench, reducing his chances of putting up the numbers he'd need to compete with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green for votes.

Even in a limited role, Barnes could validate the team's decision to draft him as early as it did. Bigs should have trouble containing his ball-handling and playmaking skills, while wings won't match up physically with his 6'7", 225-pound frame and 7'3" wingspan.

He'll have some trouble scoring consistently or in volume without a reliable three-ball or pull-up. In the meantime, he'll make his mark on games with passing, length, impact defense and scary intensity. But it's unlikely he's able to produce Rookie of the Year stats as a poor shooter in a lineup already featuring Siakam, Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings PG

Odds: +1600

With the Kings reportedly unwilling to trade Tyrese Haliburton in a deal for Ben Simmons, Mitchell seems unlikely to receive enough creation opportunities to build a Rookie of the Year case. He might have been a top-three favorite had he gone to a team like the Toronto Raptors or Oklahoma City Thunder, where he'd slide into a lead guard role.

Mitchell will still make an immediate impact with his explosive burst, improved shooting and ridiculous defensive pressure. It just may be more of a supporting role-player impact without enough stats to realistically compete for Rookie of the Year.