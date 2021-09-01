Packers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL SeasonSeptember 1, 2021
Packers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season
Most of the Green Bay Packers' success in 2021 will be dependent on how well its three offensive stars perform.
Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams are coming off fantastic individual seasons that led the Packers to 13-3 and a berth in the NFC Championship Game.
That production alone was not enough to get the Packers to the Super Bowl, as the more complete squad beat them and eventually hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
For the Packers to eclipse the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC this season, they need to improve in a few areas so that any potential head-to-head meeting is more even.
Some of the improvement is needed in protection of Rodgers after another offensive line shift. The secondary also needs to play better than it did a year ago for the Packers to be a more complete team.
More of the Same from 3 Offensive Stars
Rodgers, Jones and Adams form what is arguably the best offensive trio in the NFL.
Rodgers was basically flawless in 2020, as he threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions on the way to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Jones had a 1,000-yard rushing season and was a massive help out of the backfield in the aerial attack.
Adams finished with 115 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards and 18 touchdown catches in a career-best season.
All of those totals should be eclipsed in 2021 with the additional regular-season game added to the schedule.
If Green Bay's triumvirate plays the way it did last year, it will win at least a few games on its own. Other victories will require the depth pieces to step up.
A.J. Dillon needs to provide support for Jones in the Jamaal Williams role, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard must increase their production to provide some support for Adams.
The production of the secondary offensive players will be welcome, but it will not be what puts Green Bay in position to win another division title and secure home-field advantage.
As long as Rodgers, Jones and Adams are once again at their best, the Packers will have a double-digit win total and be in the Super Bowl conversation.
Easy Transition for Young Offensive Linemen
Green Bay needs to replace two vital parts of the offensive line at the start of the new campaign.
Center Corey Linsley departed in free agency. Second-round draft pick Josh Myers is the likely starter in that role.
David Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered at the back end of last season.
The re-worked offensive line features Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Billy Turner, Royce Newman and Myers.
Myers is the most important player of that group to Green Bay's Week 1 success because it will mark the first time he works with Rodgers in an in-game setting.
Myers and Rodgers developed chemistry throughout training camp, but thriving in a NFL regular-season game is a totally different situation for the rookie to grapple with.
Jenkins will go from a plug-in at most of the offensive line positions to the starting left tackle. If he limits the pass rush on that side of the field, the Packers should feel comfortable about the time without Bakhtiari.
The new starters are headed three major tests in the first four weeks against the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
If they pass those tests and Rodgers feels comfortable under center and in the pocket with them, it should open the door for a ton of success.
Produce Better Numbers in Pass Defense
Green Bay needs its defensive backfield to be more aggressive and force turnovers to make it a more complete team.
In 2020, the Packers forced 11 interceptions, a total that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.
Green Bay's secondary came under question throughout the offseason because it was exploited so often by Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers addressed that concern by drafting Eric Stokes out of Georgia. He will join Jaire Alexander and Kevin King on the outside, while Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are back at safety.
Amos and Savage combined for 21 passes defended, six interceptions and seven tackles for loss last season.
If the duo produces similar totals and the corners come up with more big plays, the Packers will have a better defense to deal with the best teams in the league.
The biggest stretch for the Green Bay secondary will be from Weeks 8-12. In that span, the Packers will face DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.
If the Packers perform well in that run prior to the Week 13 bye, there should be ample confidence in their ability to contain the league's best wide outs in the postseason.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.