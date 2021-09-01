Packers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Most of the Green Bay Packers' success in 2021 will be dependent on how well its three offensive stars perform.

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams are coming off fantastic individual seasons that led the Packers to 13-3 and a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

That production alone was not enough to get the Packers to the Super Bowl, as the more complete squad beat them and eventually hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

For the Packers to eclipse the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC this season, they need to improve in a few areas so that any potential head-to-head meeting is more even.

Some of the improvement is needed in protection of Rodgers after another offensive line shift. The secondary also needs to play better than it did a year ago for the Packers to be a more complete team.