Bills' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will likely be the first team mentioned in the conversation over which franchises can compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Buffalo has brought back the majority of the core that propelled it to the AFC Championship Game. It even got better offensively with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.

For the Bills to challenge the Chiefs once again, they need to evolve their offense for another season with quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll at the reigns.

Buffalo does not have to reinvent its offensive system, but some tweaks can make it look even stronger than it did during Allen's breakout season in 2020.