Saints' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Saints' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL SeasonSeptember 1, 2021
The New Orleans Saints will experience arguably the toughest start to the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans opens with the Green Bay Packers, will be displaced because of Hurricane Ida, is starting a new quarterback and is without its top wide receiver.
The Saints have plenty of talent to still contend for a postseason position, but they need to deal with the multitude of factors going against them for Week 1 and most of September.
The good news for New Orleans is the schedule gets easier after Green Bay and its bye comes in Week 6.
In order to beat the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Washington Football Team, the Saints need to limit the mistakes that plagued some of their players in the past and work on building depth at key positions to be in a spot to go on a run starting in Week 7.
Limit Jameis Winston's Turnovers
The biggest on-field concern of New Orleans' season has to be Winston's propensity to turn the ball over.
Winston's struggles with interceptions are well documented. He threw 30 picks in his final season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback.
Winston's 2019 campaign witnessed a sharp uptick in turnovers and sacks. He was sacked on a career high 47 occasions two years ago. His interception and sack totals were both 12 more than his previous career highs.
The new Saints starter has not been handed an ideal setup to begin his reign. Michael Thomas is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and Tre'Quan Smith dealt with an injury during training camp.
If Winston is able to limit the mistakes and build on-field chemistry with the young wide outs on the Saints depth chart, the NFC South side should be in much better shape to get off to a fast start.
Beating Green Bay away from New Orleans in what was supposed to be a Week 1 home game will be tough, but if Winston remains accurate against Carolina, New England, Washington and the Giants, the Saints could head into the Week 6 bye with a winning record.
Bide Time with Young Wide Receivers Ahead of Michael Thomas' Return
Keep Up the Interior Pressure
