US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Tuesday Night Draw

1 of 4

TPN/Getty Images

This a rude welcome to a Grand Slam tournament for Rune.

The Danish teenager has to make his major debut against arguably the greatest player of all time, under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Its a tough spot, but he's going to try to enjoy it.

"At the beginning, my heart was like, 'Whoa.' It was kind of crazy," the 18-year-old said about finding out he would play Djokovic, per ATPTour.com's Andrew Eichenholz. "He's an incredible player, he's a legend, so it's going to be fun for me. I believe I have the level to play with everyone on Tour, so it's going to be a really interesting match for me."

That's about as good an attitude as one can have stepping into Djokovic's path. The Serb is laser-focused on completing what will be his crowning achievement in tennis, and he welcomed the pressure that comes with chasing such greatness.

"Pressure is a privilege, it truly is," he told reporters. "This is what you work for day in, day out, all your life, to put yourself in a unique position to win Grand Slams and to make history. At the end of the day I'm a big tennis fan, fan of history."

Djokovic will join exclusive company if he can complete the calendar Grand Slam. Only five singles players have done it. Rod Laver was the last man to pull off the feat, and he did it twice, in 1962 and 1969. Steffi Graf is the most recent singles player to achieve a Grand Slam, winning all four major titles in 1988.