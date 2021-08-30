Fantasy Football 2021: Advice on Saquon Barkley, Players Returning from Injury

1 of 3

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

There's a universe in which Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is setting the fantasy market at his position right now.

He had a real chance to pace the fantasy world in points last season before a gruesome right ankle injury cut his campaign down to just five games. He didn't even finish the fifth and still tied for the third-most fantasy points overall through five weeks, per FantasyPros.

Despite the ankle injury and a more recent shoulder strain, Prescott looks good to go for Week 1 and should be regarded as someone who can rank atop his entire position group. In Weeks 2 through 4 alone last season, he piled up 1,424 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns, plus another 56 yards and three scores on the ground.

While Prescott could be QB1 this season, you don't have to pay that price. He usually lands somewhere around QB5, so if he's part of your 2021 plan, that's the range where you need to invest.