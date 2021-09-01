Predicting the Destination for the Top 13 Uncommitted Prospects

0 of 13

Credit: 247Sports

As we've now entered preparation for Week 1 of the college football season, coaches around the country have set their sights on the gridiron and the team they're fielding for 2021.

But it's difficult not to steal glances at what may be on the horizon, too. Plenty of the top-rated players in the 2022 recruiting class remain uncommitted entering official visit season with a shade over three months remaining until the early signing period.

Right now, 13 of the nation's 20 prospects in the 247Sports Composite rankings are not verbally committed to any team. And while some of the "usual suspects" who contend for the top class each year are in the mix for many, other unexpected programs loom as favorites for some of the best players in the class.

From several stars in the trenches to some talented pass-catchers, there will be major battles waged in living rooms and on official visits around the nation this year. Who will win the biggest prizes with signatures on scholarship papers?

Here are some predictions for where the top uncommitted prospects will sign.