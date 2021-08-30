WFT's Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team wrapped up its 2021 preseason with an underwhelming 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, fans shouldn't be discouraged, as Washington sat the majority of its key personnel for safety reasons.

"We didn't want to get anybody hurt," head coach Ron Rivera said, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

The meaningful games will begin September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Washington is looking to repeat as NFC East champion, and with the Football Team carrying momentum from 2020 and featuring a host of new additions, anything less than a playoff berth would be a failure.

Here we'll examine three keys to making the season a success.