Little League World Series 2021: Championship TV Coverage and Top Players

And then there were two.

Of the 16 participating teams that descended upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania 10 days ago to vie for the Little League World Series championship, only two teams remain: Hamilton West Side (Ohio) and Taylor North (Michigan).

The winners of the Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron championships, respectively, will face off on Sunday, Aug. 29 for the chance to bring home the LLWS title.

And if Little League fans are experiencing a little bit of déjà vu, it's not without merit. These two teams have already played each other in this year's Great Lakes Regional final, with Taylor North getting the win.

Now Hamilton West Side will get a chance to avenge its loss to win it all.

Here's a quick look at how to watch the big game and top players to watch.

Championship Game Information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+ | fuboTV

Hamilton, Ohio: West Side Little League (Great Lakes Region)

Players to Watch

JJ Vogel is a player to watch on the mound (10.2 IP, 1.125 ERA, 17 Ks), but it was Cooper Oden that was instrumental in Ohio's 5-2 win over South Dakota.

Vogel threw an array of pitches to start the game, striking out six, while only allowing two runs in five innings.

"That kid today, Oden, threw a great game. He was pretty dialed in on his locations," South Dakota manager Mike Gorsett told Preston Shoemaker of the Associated Press. "His fastball is not overpowering but when you throw so many off-speed pitches and then throw that fastball, it really ties guys up."

Krew Brown and Levi Smith were also instrumental in the win, both getting crucial, back-to-back RBI singles to trigger a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Tournament History

Hamilton West Side, the first team to reach the championship game without winning their regional tournament, can make more history because Ohio has never won the Little League World Series championship title.

Taylor, Michigan: Taylor North Little League (Great Lakes Region)

Top Players

Up until Saturday's semifinal against Hawaii, Jackson Surma had been the hot bat for Michigan. But it was Cameron Thorning who was the star in the team's 2-1 win.



The 12-year old hit two dingers in the game, the biggest one a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.

"That’s obviously one of the greatest moments of my life because it’s in the Little League world Series, so it means a lot more," Thorning told Andrew Destin of the Associated Press.

Thorning also did damage at the plate as the starting pitcher, allowing only one run on two hits.

Additionally, he had seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Tournament History

Taylor North can be the first team from Michigan to win it all since Hamtramck National won it in 1959.

Prediction

As familiar foes, Michigan and Ohio will draw on their previous meeting for game plans and inspiration. Both teams are red hot coming into the title game, but it will be Taylor North denying Hamilton West Side's quest for Ohio's first ever LLWS championship to win Michigan's second title.