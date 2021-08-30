Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo to Sign 1-Year, $2.6M Contract After Grizzlies Exit

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming back a key member of their 2019-20 championship team.

Four-time All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo is back in town after agreeing to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal brings his full-year salary back to his original value of $7.5 million after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 15-year NBA veteran spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 assists in 17.1 minutes per game.

The Clips traded Rondo to the Grizzlies in mid-August. Memphis later bought out his contract, making him a free agent.

Now he's back in purple and gold.

The two-time NBA champion averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per regular-season game with the Lakers in 2019-20. He then helped them win their first NBA title in 10 seasons.

Head coach Frank Vogel called his number more often in the playoffs, and Rondo responded with 8.9 points, 6.6 dimes and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game off the bench.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers have a veteran-laden team surrounding a core three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook. Other notable vets who are in L.A. on one-year deals include Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard, who was also on that 2019-20 Lakers team.

Rondo now joins that mix as the Lakers look for an NBA-record 18th title. L.A. opens the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.