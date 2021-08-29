Fantasy Football 2021: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

3 of 4

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

When it comes to determining whom to keep and whom to let go, a couple of key factors are in play. First, don't even consider a player who doesn't have a high-volume workload and, thus, a high floor.

Second, you have to ensure that a player's value justifies a keeper slot. For example, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has an ADP of 6, according to FantasyPros. If you hold the last selection in Round 1, there's a slim chance that Chubb is going to fall back to you if redrafting.

The exception is if all 11 other managers carry at least one keeper. If your league makes keepers public, and you know that Chubb will be available at No. 12, it may be worth redrafting just to weigh your options.

However, there's usually at least one manager who opts not to keep—or if new to the league, doesn't have the option. Therefore, it's important to determine which players are must-keeps under all scenarios.

We can start with the big four running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. There's virtually no scenario wherein these backs are going to fall past open redraft slots.

Cook, Kamara and Henry were all elite fantasy producers in 2020, while McCaffrey was limited to only three games. However, McCaffrey topped both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and appears to be at 100 percent heading into the regular season.

"I feel like he's hungry and he's ready to go," Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter said of McCaffrey, per Darin Gantt of the team's official website. "He's the same guy; he's explosive, he doesn't look like he's lost a step. I can't wait to see what he does this year."

This is what separates McCaffrey from New York Giants back Saquon Barkley. While Barkley can be elite, he is also returning from a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus. There's no guarantee that Barkley will even be available in Week 1.

Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill are the only receivers worth keeping with first-round selections, though several top wideouts are worthy of keeping with a Round 2 pick. If you have, say, Kamara and Stefon Diggs on your roster, it's worth using two keeper slots and retaining both.

Diggs is still an elite receiver and could fall to Round 2, but there's no way he or McCaffrey are falling to the third round.

Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle are the only tight ends worth considering for a keeper slot, and it's best to avoid quarterbacks. The lone exception is Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes' floor is high enough that he's in a tier of his own. If you're picking at the end of the order, it can be worth it to keep Mahomes in the fold.

However, the next tier of quarterbacks is wide enough that it doesn't make sense to use a keeper slot on a player like Josh Allen, Kyler Murray or Aaron Rodgers. Under almost any circumstance, you're better off using your keeper slots on skill players.