Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2021 Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Talent doesn't equal everything in the NFL—but it is the most important building block for a franchise to contend.

The Houston Texans, for example, could have amazing coaching in 2021 but don't project to contend because of the dire state of their roster. It's why onlookers rightfully were so impressed about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeping their Super Bowl squad together.

Only a handful of teams stick out as the most talented. They have the most important piece locked down: a great quarterback. That position is more important than any other—which is why the stacked Washington Football Team missed the cut. Otherwise, these rosters were ranked by all-around talent with an emphasis on offensive players given the makeup of today's game.

Note that these aren't power rankings. If all coaches were equal, these would be the best teams in the league.