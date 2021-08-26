Fantasy Football 2021: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and Analysis

0 of 4

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The 2021 fantasy football season has arrived. Well, kind of.

While the NFL regular season doesn't begin until Sept. 9, and it won't be possible to start accumulating fantasy points until then, many leagues have already held their drafts for the year. And for those that haven't, they'll do so within the next two weeks.

It's never too late for some last-minute preparation, either. Fantasy managers will be making important decisions while building the cores of their teams. And while it's always possible to rebound from a bad draft, it's always better to have strong, reliable players to build a team around.

With fantasy draft season in full swing, here's a look at some positional rankings, along with strategies you may want to test out while participating in mock drafts during your preparations.