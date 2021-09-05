Adam Cole Signs AEW Contract After Leaving WWE, Makes Debut at All Out 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

Adam Cole appeared at AEW All Out 2021 on Sunday, confirming his departure from WWE.

After Kenny Omega defeated Christian to retain the AEW World Championship, the crowd was sent into a frenzy as the former NXT star made his grand entrance:

Leading up to his match against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36, reports surfaced that his WWE contract had expired and he was on a short-term extension in order to see his storyline with his former Undisputed Era teammate through.

Cole lost to KOR by submission, and it felt as though it was the end of his time with the black-and-gold brand regardless of whether he re-signed with WWE or joined All Elite Wrestling.

While it was initially thought that Cole's contract ended at the conclusion of that match, Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that his deal wasn't up until days later.

Fightful also reported that WWE was expected to make the 32-year-old one final offer before he officially became a free agent.

A report earlier in August from Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) noted that Cole had met with Vince McMahon backstage at SmackDown. The WWE chairman reportedly took a liking to him and set the wheels in motion for creative plans to be put in place for him on the main roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cole reportedly did not sign a new deal prior to NXT TakeOver 36, however, which increased speculation that he would jump ship to AEW.

Among the reasons for that is the fact that his girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the AEW women's champion. Cole is also longtime friends with AEW stars and executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Omega further fueled speculation by posting a photo of Cole on Instagram, and The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio with references to the former NXT champion.

The narrative changed a bit on August 25, though, when WWE intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura posted a photo of a match between himself and Cole in Ring of Honor on his Instagram story. Cole later posted the photo on his story as well.

It was clear that both the WWE main roster and AEW would benefit from Cole, who was a three-time ROH world champion before becoming the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time.

Ultimately, though, AEW managed to lure him away, marking the latest in a long line of big-time additions for the company, including CM Punk.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).