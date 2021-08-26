Predicting the Biggest Flops of the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 7

We're at the point in the NFL preseason where hope begins to fade into reality.

Every team is undefeated at the start of training camp, and all 32 teams are surrounded by positivity. Now that we've gotten an early look at how teams are coming together, though, it's becoming clearer that some players and teams are going to disappoint this season.

Here, we'll examine seven players and teams who appear likely to fall short of their high offseason expectations. We'll use all available information—including preseason performances, camp updates and injury reports—to determine our choices.

The term "flop" is relative here. For example, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still took his team to the playoffs last season. However, after being the unanimous MVP in 2019 and among the 2020 MVP favorites, his failure to even get a Pro Bowl nod could be viewed as a major disappointment.

Players/teams are listed in alphabetical order.