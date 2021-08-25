Fantasy Football 2021: Latest Injury News and Expert Reaction

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The breakout fantasy football star of the 2020 NFL season is expected to be a high draft pick for the 2021 season after an injury took away his biggest competition for snaps.

James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars had his fantasy value boosted by the season-ending injury suffered by rookie running back Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville's selection of Etienne in the 2021 draft was a peculiar one when it happened because Robinson grabbed hold of the starting role out of nowhere and deserved to be the unquestioned No. 1 running back next to Trevor Lawrence.

After a summer long debate of how Etienne's presence would affect Robinson's fantasy status, the experts can now comfortably put him into the upper tier of fantasy draft picks.

The other carefully watched injury situation is down in New Orleans, where Michael Thomas is sidelined by an ankle injury.

The preseason production of Marquez Callaway makes him an intriguing replacement not only in the New Orleans Saints offense, but as a fantasy contributor early on in the regular season.