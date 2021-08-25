Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2021: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips

0 of 4

LM Otero/Associated Press

The start of the 2021 NFL season is approaching on September 9. So if your fantasy football league hasn't had its draft yet, it's coming up soon. And you've probably already participated in a bunch of mock drafts and done a ton of preparation.

But it can never hurt to do a little last-minute research. You may find a strategy you hadn't considered or discover some tips that can help you assemble the best possible team. After all, it's important to have a successful draft and build a core for your roster that lays the foundation for a possible championship season.

If you have a bad draft and a lot of your players end up being busts, it doesn't necessarily mean you won't make the playoffs and won't have a strong season. But you're going to have to put in a lot more work on the waiver wire. By drafting the right players, you'll have better depth and more options later on.

With fantasy draft season in full swing, here's a look at a two-round mock for how things could unfold, along with some tips to consider.