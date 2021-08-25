NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Eagles' WR Trade Interest, More

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

There are only 15 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and the preseason are winding down, and before we know it, games that matter will be taking place.

But the next two weeks will be an important time for the league's 32 teams. There's still one more week of preseason games to play, which could be useful in helping to determine which players on the roster bubble will make teams and which will be cut.

It'll also be crucial for starters to stay healthy as they put in their final preparations for the start of a new season. And there's always the potential for a late trade or free-agent signing that could end up impacting the league in some way just before the beginning of the regular season.

As the start of the 2021 campaign approaches, here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL.