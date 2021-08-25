NFL Cuts 2021: Predictions for Likeliest Big-Name Releases Before Season

0 of 3

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Tim Tebow was the first of what should be many big-name cuts this summer before the start of the NFL regular season.

Reasons for teams cutting big names vary. With Tebow, the name recognition only went so far for a player nine-years removed from his last pro stint and trying to learn a new position.

Sometimes it's merely a case of teams wanting to embrace a youth movement. Think, Adrian Peterson getting cut last year in Washington. Other times, teams might be trying to clear up cap space or keep more players at other positions, while it might simply come down to a veteran underperforming.

Here are some of the biggest names who could lose their roster spot before the regular season.