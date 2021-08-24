MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars: Key Players, Live Stream and TV Schedule

0 of 3

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer All-Star Team will take on an All-Star side from Liga MX for the first time in the annual game's history on Wednesday.

The pair of sides representing the top two domestic North American leagues will play the exhibition game at Banc of California Stadium.

Plenty of exemplary talents will be on the field, even though Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela will not participate for MLS.

MLS is sending some of its most lethal finishers to the pitch in Los Angeles to test Liga MX's top defenders and vice versa.

Wednesday's game begins at 9:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The game can be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.