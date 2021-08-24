MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars: Key Players, Live Stream and TV Schedule

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars: Key Players, Live Stream and TV ScheduleAugust 24, 2021
The Major League Soccer All-Star Team will take on an All-Star side from Liga MX for the first time in the annual game's history on Wednesday.
The pair of sides representing the top two domestic North American leagues will play the exhibition game at Banc of California Stadium.
Plenty of exemplary talents will be on the field, even though Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela will not participate for MLS.
MLS is sending some of its most lethal finishers to the pitch in Los Angeles to test Liga MX's top defenders and vice versa.
Wednesday's game begins at 9:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The game can be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.
Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders
Raul Ruidiaz is three goals away from becoming the latest 50-goal scorer in MLS.
The Peru international has been one of the most consistent strikers in the league since he joined up with the Seattle Sounders in 2018.
Ruidiaz began his MLS career with 10 goals and one assist in his first 14 regular-season contests at the back end of the 2018 campaign. Since then, he has produced three more double-digit goal seasons and is in contention for the Golden Boot this season with 14 tallies.
The 31-year-old was named to the MLS Best XI in 2020 and hoisted MLS Cup with the Sounders in 2019. Wednesday marks the first time he will play in an MLS All-Star Game.
Ruidiaz hurts opposing defenders in a handful of ways. His ability to cut in between defenders in tight pockets of space should benefit the MLS side, which will be managed by Los Angeles FC's Bob Bradley.
Given his current form, Ruidiaz is the likeliest player on the MLS roster to score with a single chance. If he receives multiple scoring opportunities, he could be the player who fires the home side to a victory.
Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Successful players in MLS come from all sorts of backgrounds. While Ruidiaz came to the league as an experienced South American player, Diego Rossi entered as a burgeoning talent with an eye on Europe.
The former Uruguay under-23 international entered MLS at the start of the 2018 campaign and produced three consecutive double-digit goal seasons.
Rossi has six goals in 18 matches this season for Los Angeles FC. He has just over 10 games left to join Ruidiaz with four straight 10-goal campaigns.
The 23-year-old is unlikely to be in MLS for much longer. He has the profile that should succeed in Europe and the consistent goal-scoring totals that prove he can take the next step.
With Vela out, Rossi is the most notable player from home side LAFC taking the field for MLS. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta and defender Jesus Murillo are also in the squad.
Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey
Rogelio Funes Mori has been scoring goals at a high clip in Liga MX for longer than Ruidiaz and Rossi have in MLS.
The 30-year-old has six straight 10-goal seasons for Monterrey and should be one of the most important players for the Liga MX All-Star team on Wednesday.
Funes Mori is coming off an in-form July in which he bagged four goals for the Mexican national team. Three of those tallies came at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has carried that form into the start of the domestic campaign, with two goals in four matches.
Funes Mori has a history with MLS since he and his brother, Ramiro, spent time in the FC Dallas academy before moving abroad.
Expect Funes Mori to receive plenty of attention from the MLS center-backs when he is on the field. Just like Ruidiaz and Rossi, he could be the game-changer who turns the exhibition in favor of his side.